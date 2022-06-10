ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of shortage

Cover picture for the articleIRWINDALE, Calif. (AP) — Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend...

