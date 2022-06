As the self-described “ancient mariner of the business,” Stan Herman is proving his sea legs are as strong as ever with new uniforms for Sandals Resorts International. Staffers at Sandals Royal Curaçao were the first to sport the designer’s new creations. The 44-acre property bowed June 1 and marks the company’s first outpost in the Dutch Caribbean. Herman and his longtime design associate Michael Schwarz will be touching down there later this month for an oceanfront June 25 fashion show and breakfast that will feature about 35 of the resort’s employees.

BUSINESS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO