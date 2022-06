BEATRICE – Gage County’s Emergency Manager feels confident the southern part of the county will qualify for public damage assistance from this weekend’s severe weather. Lisa Wiegand says paperwork is being finalized for disaster declarations. Wymore was hit especially hard by high winds spun off by a confirmed tornado, that struck the Big Indian Recreation area early Saturday evening. Wiegand says local fire departments were deployed at around 4:30 p.m. to monitor the storm.

GAGE COUNTY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO