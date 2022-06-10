Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY, 6/10-6/12

It’s a given these days that many large cities have substantial art scenes, with galleries and institutions large and small featuring an aim of supporting contemporary artists. But it would be a mistake to say that this represents the entirety of where artists create work and develop their careers. Whether it’s Marfa or Montauk, plenty of less populous regions have also helped to nurture many an artist. And it turns out that the latest town to get on the map for doing so can be found in northwestern Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO