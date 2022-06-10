Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY, 6/10-6/12
It’s time to enjoy that awesome late Spring weather while it lasts and have a blast at some of the exciting happenings you can find on our calendar this week. There are plenty of events catering to history buffs, nature lovers, music enthusiasts,...
Last Wednesday, June 8, board members, friends, volunteers and staff celebrated the 50th anniversary of Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston. The Forsyth Park Zoo was founded when a bear roamed into the park in 1936. WPA built a house for the bear to keep it safe, and over the years animals slowly joined the Center. Decades later, the Forsyth Nature Center has 24 animal exhibits and a dozen gardens that contain a variety of native flora found in the Hudson Valley. Over the years, the resident peacocks have become the symbol for the Center and everyone who attended the celebration were given a molted peacock feather as a favor.
Not everyone can appreciate the skill it takes to hunt down a good flea-market find. It takes real effort. Figuring out where in the world flea markets exist comes first. Then comes driving all over creation to get to them. Combing through table after table of bits and baubles, disorganized rubbish, and bins of junk from vendor to vendor comes next. Patience searching to find an item is not everyone’s favorite pastime. But it’s required.
I hate to see an empty building. It usually means that something has closed, and that’s usually a bad sign. Not just for that business, but for the whole neighborhood. Well, there is one less empty building on Collegeview Avenue in Poughkeepsie, and that’s definitely a good sign. And good news for foodies, too.
It’s a given these days that many large cities have substantial art scenes, with galleries and institutions large and small featuring an aim of supporting contemporary artists. But it would be a mistake to say that this represents the entirety of where artists create work and develop their careers. Whether it’s Marfa or Montauk, plenty of less populous regions have also helped to nurture many an artist. And it turns out that the latest town to get on the map for doing so can be found in northwestern Connecticut.
The Hudson Valley is getting ready for the return of its most popular county fairs. It's been a crazy few years, with local fairs being canceled or modified for the safety of their guests. This year, all of the Hudson Valley's fairs are back and ready to welcome a full capacity crowd.
A popular Venezuelan restaurant in Halfmoon closed suddenly back in October of 2021. They had been in that strip mall location for about six years but the lease was up and they were looking for a new location. They just announced where they are relocating to!. Oh Corn! Arepas and...
It’s been a tough couple of years for all businesses, but it seems as though the restaurant industry has been hit the hardest. First it was covid, then it was a lack of people to staff the restaurants. Many eateries had to reduce their hours or close altogether. When things opened back up, business owners found it was hard to hire enough help to get back on their feet.
It has earned the unofficial title of “New York’s Biggest Small Music Festival”, but it’s getting bigger every year. I’m talking about Mazzstock, 3 days of music, art and more. And it’s right here in the Hudson Valley. Since it began back in 2008, Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals. There has been one every year with the exception of 2020 when the whole country was basically closed due to the pandemic.
It all started with the chocolate almond milk. I picked up what I thought was chocolate almond milk at the grocery store. When I got home, I realized I got chocolate almond cashew milk, which I don’t like. So, the next day I went back to the store to return the wrong milk, get the right milk and pick up a few more things.
Police and concerned citizens are keeping an eye out for a black bear that was spotted taking a stroll through Nanuet. Authorities say the bear was seen in the area of Oakland Place and Rob Court this weekend. Do not feed bears!. Never feed or approach a bear!. Remain calm...
POUGHKEEPSIE – Nearly 1,000 people joined together in Poughkeepsie Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month and proudly wave their banners. Saturday’s attendance overwhelmed the attendance at the pre-pandemic parade in 2019. “This city tries every day to be respectful, prideful, decent, and remindful of different lifestyles and that...
The New Paltz Middle School PTA is sponsoring this year’s New Paltz Ultimate Discount Card fundraiser through June 25. The discount cards are a way to support district students and local businesses, all while saving money. This year’s cards cost $15 each and include 42 local restaurants, stores and...
Food trucks have become a huge business over the past decade. I remember when the only food trucks around were hot dog trucks. There was one in the 1970s parked right on the hairpin turn on the way up to Minnewaska, and we stopped there often. Who knew back then that there would come a day that we would be able to get lobster from a food truck?
Every time I think I've seen it all, a millionaire decides to up the ante. Welcome to the 11,000 square foot, 164-acre compound in Esopus, NY that sits on a private 25-acre lake with everything you could possibly think of... including your own remote control waterfall. Million-Dollar Listings in the...
New York's Invasive Species Awareness Week concludes today but that doesn't mean they have stopped invading. We need to take this knowledge forward while we are fishing, hiking or boating and stop the spread of these bugs, fish and plants. In this particular instance we are focused on one specific...
The internet remains undefeated. A new business aimed at dog owners has recently took off online, and it's finally reached the Hudson Valley. There's almost an unlimited amount of companies that connect strangers who have something with strangers who want something. Airbnb allows you to rent a someone's home. The site Swimply lets you specifically rent their pool. Now say hello to Sniffspot, the business that let's you use someone else's yard to exercise your dog.
A mysterious face has appeared on a span across the Hudson River. Just how did it get there?. There are lots of strange sights to behold in the Hudson Valley. While some of them are intentional, like the world's "original" largest garden gnome others, like Beacon's famed dummy light, have gained popularity all on their own.
Opened for only seven weeks, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is quickly making a name for itself with plenty of five-star reviews. Rockland County's Taco Boys Mexican Grill, located in Nyack, is gaining traction with foodies and online reviewers for their fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and drinks. "This place is...
This down to earth coffee shop is well known within Ulster County, NY. From their hospitality, delicious lattes and unique cupcake options, some residents would say this hotspot is a fan favorite. They have been gaining the attention of Hudson Valley residents with their latest announcement. This coffee shop has...
