Click here to read the full article. Martin Luther King III will host a new docuseries produced by Calabasas Film and Media, the company announced Monday. Titled “Protect/Serve,” the series sees King, the oldest child of revered civil right activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., moderate a series of conversations with law enforcement officials, activists, grass-roots organization founders, DAs and other prominent figures. The conversations will focus on the role of police in America and the origins of institutional racism, with a goal of finding solutions to these problems. The first episode will feature a one-on-one conversation between King and Los...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO