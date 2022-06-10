ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Teachers respond to Wyo schools chief's denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming used to be a live and let live place, says Dirk Andrews, Natrona County Education Association president and former teacher. But he thinks that’s changed, at least when it comes to sentiment around LGBTQ rights. Andrews has felt those changes personally. “Honestly, I felt safer living in...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 10

Peggy Sue Morrison
3d ago

Why do you cover stories that goes against God?God dose not approve! Do you ever think of the things you are doing and the integrity behind such articles?If you think you are gay please read your Bible the answers are their in black and white. SMH

Reply(3)
3
Related
CBS News

In Wyoming, dueling winds over abortion as Roe v. Wade hangs in balance

Casper, Wyo. — The Supreme Court's upcoming opinion on abortion rights will have far reaching consequences, especially across rural America, where abortion access is already sparse. Right now, there are six states with just one abortion provider. Oklahoma has none. In windswept and wide-open Wyoming, opposition to abortion rights...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Rex Wilde Focuses On Water

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Water is by far the most important natural resource in Wyoming, according to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rex Wilde. As one of the headwater sources for the Columbia, Missouri, Colorado, North Platte and Snake rivers, Wilde believes Wyoming is not fairly compensated...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Montanan

Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic

Sheesh. When it comes to the current hullaballoo over minimum school standards, our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. Before I count the ways, a little background on school accreditation: Montana’s Constitution assigns the control of public schools to local school boards. In order to ensure the quality and equality of opportunity the […] The post Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia governor ceremoniously signs bills to combat human trafficking

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremoniously signed seven bills that are meant to combat human trafficking in the commonwealth, some of which specifically focus on traffickers of children. After signing the bills, members of the newly formed Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support were...
VIRGINIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Cheney Is A Statesman, Not A Politician

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes we have to stop, look, and listen to recognize the special abilities in people. When I stop, pay attention and review the list of Liz’s accomplishments over the past 6 years, it reinforces the fact Liz is a statesman, not a politician. Liz is a natural leader. Liz is right for Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emergency SNAP allotments approved for Virginia through June

(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS...
VIRGINIA STATE
K2 Radio

WGFD Has Good Advice To Be Bear-Wise and Keep Casper Bears Away

I'm sure you've heard by now that the Casper Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish Department dealt with an unwanted guest that was roaming Casper. It was reported on Sunday morning that a black bear was spotted and captured by WGFD. Shortly after the bear incident, WGFD's Janet Milek and Justin Binfet were guests on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors to discuss living in large carnivore country.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Homosexuality#Racism#The Wyoming Legislature
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Not Invited To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has not joined a legal effort to support a Florida law banning sanctuary cities because it has not been invited to do so. An amicus brief in support of Florida’s law requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Masks now required indoors at Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park announced Monday that it will again require masking in all buildings. Masks are required at all park buildings regardless of vaccination status, the park said. That includes visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants in Grand Teton. It applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are optional outdoors.
TETON COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. DeWine signs bill that reduces training requirements for arming teachers

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he signed House Bill 99, which reduces the state's training requirements for arming teachers in schools. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that teachers had to receive over 700 hours of training, the same amount required for police officers, to go armed in a school. Under House Bill 99, school employees now have to undergo a maximum of 24 hours of state training and eight hours of annual training to go armed in schools.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska school board group cuts ties with national association

The board of directors for the Nebraska Association of School Boards voted unanimously Saturday to formally cut ties with a national organization that spurred controversy last year by calling for federal investigation into threats made against school board members. The decision comes less than a month after the Nebraska association's...
NEBRASKA STATE
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gun violence sparks differences between Flood, Pansing Brooks

Nebraska's 1st District congressional candidates engaged Sunday night in their only televised debate with Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk delivering familiar campaign messages. Arguing that soaring gasoline prices and runaway inflation reflect perhaps "the biggest issue" in the battle for eastern Nebraska's 1st...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy