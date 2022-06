A man accused of shooting at a vehicle he mistook was being occupied by someone else has been named the suspect in the incident that happened the night before Memorial Day. Church Point Police say it happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in the 200 block of Broadway Street. There were two people inside the vehicle, which took several shots. But the victims were not injured. Officers say they found twenty 9 mm casings at the scene. Turns out, a residence across from where the shots were fired was hit as well.

