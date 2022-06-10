ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas to partner with Topps in NIL trading card deal

By Taylor Jones
Trading card fans rejoice, you will soon be able to add cards of top collegiate student-athletes to your collection.

Fanatics collectibles and Topps trading cards announced Thursday that a comprehensive agreement is in place to produce trading cards of football and basketball student-athletes beginning this fall, in an effort for athletes to earn profit through name, image, and likeness .

Flagship, the University of Arkansas’ program to aid student-athletes in finding NIL deals, also announced Thursday that Razorback student-athletes will have the opportunity to receive compensation by allowing their name, image, and likeness to be used on a trading card. One Razorback men’s basketball player, Nick Smith Jr. , has already signed a partnership with the company.

In a statement, Fanatics says that the trading cards will feature official university trademarks with NIL rights from both current athletes and former players, and student-athletes will receive payment based on popularity of card sales.

“Both the schools and athletes benefit through rights fees and royalties paid on the sale of collegiate cards. Higher profile universities and student-athletes command larger rights fees driven by demand from collectors.”

Several of College Football’s top players have already signed an NIL agreement with Topps, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees

College Football News sends Oklahoma to the Alamo Bowl in their post-spring projections

While the Oklahoma Sooners might be considered the favorites to win the Big 12 by many publications, there are still those who are uncertain about what will come from Oklahoma after all of the turnover in the coaching staff and on the roster. Turnover happens across the country, but it’s understandable why some may have doubts about Oklahoma’s ability to rebound after a disappointing 2021 season.
Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
Joel Klatt gives a peek of his preseason top 5. Where is Ohio State?

Joel Klatt loves college football and it comes out each week with his passion for the game. Whether in the booth or doing special segments, Klatt is one of the best around. With the 2022 college football season just a little over two months away, the Fox Sports analyst couldn’t wait any longer and gave his top 5. Ohio State came in with a solid ranking of No. 2 on Klatt’s list, preceded only by Alabama who is just about everyone’s No. 1 team going into the season.
Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
How did the Aggies fare against the College World Series field in 2022?

With half of the 2022 College World Series field members of the SEC – all of which residing in the SEC West, ironically enough – one would think the Aggies benefitted in the scouting department. Unfortunately, of the four SEC programs, A&M is the only member school in Bracket #1. Nonetheless, the Aggies recorded the most wins (6) and share the best winning percentage with Oklahoma (0.60) against the field in their 2022 regular season – albeit facing only one opponent in their current bracket, a 12-9 victory at Texas’ UFCU Disch-Falk Field on March 29th. As previously stated, with the three...
What type of challenge does the Iowa Hawkeyes’ nonconference football slate present?

Nonconference games are massive for a Big Ten team’s bowl hopes. With both teams knowing each other well and the fans bringing an extra layer of emotional charge, nearly every conference game is a tough one. There are no gimme games in the Big Ten. Teams in the conference usually take one of two approaches to their nonconference schedule. Either they throw in some big games to help boost their stock for a College Football Playoff push, or they throw in some games to give them a tune-up for the season. See Ohio State opening up their season at Notre Dame for...
Ohio State football program receives perfect Academic Progress Rate score

The NCAA released the latest Academic Progress Rate scores on Tuesday and 15 Ohio State athletic programs received a perfect score of 1,000 (subscription may be required). The Ohio State football program was among the fifteen for the 2020-2021 academic year that also included baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s fencing, men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s soccer, wrestling, women’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s track, women’s volleyball, and rifle.
'Offensive' horns-down gesture gets anthem singer booted from the College World Series

Zac Collier is an Aggie through and through. He went to college at Texas A&M, sang in a campus a cappella group and is very passionate about his alma mater’s rivalry with the University of Texas. So when the 27-year-old history teacher got the opportunity to sing the national anthem before a Women’s College World Series game between Oklahoma State and the Longhorns last week, he did what any Texas A&M fan — what any college fan, really — would do. He finished his performance, raised his fist in the air and flashed the ‘Horns Down’ sign.
Watch: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon breaks down film of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean

Jonathan Gannon was one of a handful of coordinators who was on hand for Georgia’s high-powered Pro Day in Athens back in March a month before the 2022 NFL draft. Fast forward a few months later and Philadelphia drafted both Bulldog All-Americans in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean while adding Kansas edge rusher Kyron Johnson later in the draft for added pass rush prowess.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
