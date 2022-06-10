ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best 4th of July TV deals: 4K, OLED, HDR, and more

By John Levite
 3 days ago

Early summer holidays are always a great time to save on a new TV because so many retailers are eager to clear out inventory from previous generations. You can get huge deals on some of the highest quality TVs around, and that includes TVs loaded with features like streaming platforms, OLED panels, and more. Plenty of retailers will be featuring big deals during the 4th of July, and we're going to find the best ones out there.

If you're a gamer with your Xbox One X or other consoles, then you know how expensive the hobby can be. You've got monthly subscription fees, games that can cost as much as $70 (or even more for special editions!), and the consoles themselves which go for at least $300. Then, to top it all off, the best way to game is with a high-end, high-quality, beautiful-looking TV that costs as much as a car. Save money any way you can with a hobby like that, and if you can save hundreds, so much the better.

Keep in mind, we track deals on a whole lot of products. You should never be paying full price with our team around. Check out the best cheap gaming laptops , prebuilt gaming PCs , and more. Keep your money and get the electronics you need.

The best 4th of July TV deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2da2cw_0g6tPlBN00

TCL Class 4 50-inch 4K Roku TV $360 $319.99 at Best Buy

Our favorite budget TV for gaming with an Xbox One, and it's currently on sale as well. That's a bargain if you don't want to break your wallet and need something that will look fantastic. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtpEA_0g6tPlBN00

TCL Class 5 50-inch 4K Roku TV $500 $429.99 at Best Buy

Another great "bang for your buck" sort of value TV that also happens to be on sale. These TCL TVs are great because you get an amazing smart platform with the Roku system built in, you get 4K pixel resolution, and TCL has worked hard over the years to greatly improve its image quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHByV_0g6tPlBN00

LG C1 48-inch 4K OLED TV $1,000 $896.99 + $50 Visa gift card

One of our all-time favorite TVs for any Xbox gaming console. You get 4K resolution, an OLED panel, a great smart platform, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Plus the price is excellent. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3vg4_0g6tPlBN00

Samsung QN90A 50-inch 4K Smart TV $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Another fantastic TV with Samsung's QLED tech for under $900 thanks to this deal at Best Buy. You get 4K resolution, smart voice control through Samsung's Tizen, Amazon, or Google, and plenty more features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHxZG_0g6tPlBN00

Samsung Q80A 65-inch QLED smart TV $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's QLED TVs are great for gaming, and we've been saying that for years. Not only do you get a brilliant image, but you get a TV designed for the living room with cable management, wall mounts, smart home integration, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Zb1h_0g6tPlBN00

LG G1 Series 65-inch OLED evo TV $2,300 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Probably the best deal on this page, if you can swing the price. It's a huge discount, an all-time low, and one of the best TVs we've ever seen. It is great for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate and its OLED panel, and it's great for a lot of other things as well.

Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 70-inch TV for $500

If you want a big TV but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve spotted one of the best TV deals around to address this predicament. Best Buy has a 70-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $500, saving you $150 off the usual price of $650. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV has all the basics you could need from a 4K TV while keeping costs down. If you’re looking for a big screen, this could well be the one for you. Here’s what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy has a 75-inch TV for $600 in its Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is less than a a week away, but if you’re already too hyped up for the TV deals that the holiday will bring, the good news is that you can start shopping as early as now because some retailers have already rolled out their Memorial Day TV sales. If you’re planning to take advantage of a discount for a massive screen, you might want to consider Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which brings its price down by $110 to a more affordable $600, from its original price of $710.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

LG C1 is widely regarded as the best TV, and it’s up to $300 off today

If you didn’t know, LG is one of the biggest screen manufacturers in the world, providing screens to dozens of other big-name companies for their devices, from phones to laptops. As such, it’s probably no surprise that one of the best TVs on the market is the LG C1, and for several good reasons, from its great image quality to its gaming features. Of course, it does tend to be a bit expensive, which is why we love this deal from Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,100 from $1,400, making it one of the better Best Buy TV deals we’ve seen today.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

