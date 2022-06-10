The best 4th of July TV deals: 4K, OLED, HDR, and more

Early summer holidays are always a great time to save on a new TV because so many retailers are eager to clear out inventory from previous generations. You can get huge deals on some of the highest quality TVs around, and that includes TVs loaded with features like streaming platforms, OLED panels, and more. Plenty of retailers will be featuring big deals during the 4th of July, and we're going to find the best ones out there.



If you're a gamer with your Xbox One X or other consoles, then you know how expensive the hobby can be. You've got monthly subscription fees, games that can cost as much as $70 (or even more for special editions!), and the consoles themselves which go for at least $300. Then, to top it all off, the best way to game is with a high-end, high-quality, beautiful-looking TV that costs as much as a car. Save money any way you can with a hobby like that, and if you can save hundreds, so much the better.



The best 4th of July TV deals:

TCL Class 4 50-inch 4K Roku TV $360 $319.99 at Best Buy

Our favorite budget TV for gaming with an Xbox One, and it's currently on sale as well. That's a bargain if you don't want to break your wallet and need something that will look fantastic. View Deal

TCL Class 5 50-inch 4K Roku TV $500 $429.99 at Best Buy



Another great "bang for your buck" sort of value TV that also happens to be on sale. These TCL TVs are great because you get an amazing smart platform with the Roku system built in, you get 4K pixel resolution, and TCL has worked hard over the years to greatly improve its image quality.

LG C1 48-inch 4K OLED TV $1,000 $896.99 + $50 Visa gift card

One of our all-time favorite TVs for any Xbox gaming console. You get 4K resolution, an OLED panel, a great smart platform, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Plus the price is excellent. View Deal

Samsung QN90A 50-inch 4K Smart TV $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Another fantastic TV with Samsung's QLED tech for under $900 thanks to this deal at Best Buy. You get 4K resolution, smart voice control through Samsung's Tizen, Amazon, or Google, and plenty more features. View Deal

Samsung Q80A 65-inch QLED smart TV $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's QLED TVs are great for gaming, and we've been saying that for years. Not only do you get a brilliant image, but you get a TV designed for the living room with cable management, wall mounts, smart home integration, and more. View Deal

LG G1 Series 65-inch OLED evo TV $2,300 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Probably the best deal on this page, if you can swing the price. It's a huge discount, an all-time low, and one of the best TVs we've ever seen. It is great for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate and its OLED panel, and it's great for a lot of other things as well.