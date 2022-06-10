ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ashanti Celebrates 20 Years Of Music At HelloBeautiful Interludes Live

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


HelloBeautiful Interludes Live headed to Black Hollywood’s epicenter to produce an intimate night of music with our latest cover star, Ashanti . Held in the industrial-chic Terminal West event space in West Midtown Atlanta, the who’s who of the entertainment industry stepped out to experience the Princess of R&B share 20 years’ worth of chart-topping, crowd-moving, emotion-invoking music.

Doors opened at 6 pm, and the space was immediately overwhelmed with celebrities and music enthusiasts eager to belt out their favorite Ashanti hit. Between her debut single Foolish , a ballad that spent ten consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard charts, and Ain’t It Funny , a banger written by the singer but performed by Jennifer Lopez, our girl’s pen game is strong. Judging by the energy of the room, we were about to experience nostalgia on a 2002 platter.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Hosted by the multifaceted Eva Marcille , the former HelloBeautiful cover girl, host, and supermodel reminded the crowd of Ashanti’s extensive catalog. Marcille floated through the crowd of fans and had them reflect on their favorite tune by the singer. Because of her style, grace, and indisputable talent, we’ve been able to experience two decades of history-making hits that are staples in Black music. Thanks to HelloBeautiful Interludes Live, we were about to give Ashanti her flowers for her undeniable contribution to Hip Hop and R&B.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ashanti took the stage clad in a black belted tuxedo that featured a lace train in the back. She partnered the look with black thigh-high boots. She completed the look with cheeky black shorts and oversized hoop earrings. Black clearly doesn’t crack. The 41-year-old icon looks just as good today as when she began blessing us with hits in 2002.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Belting out hit after hit, Ashanti did not disappoint. She kept the crowd moving and even brought out a surprise musical guest to help perform some of her music. Want to see for yourself? You can watch HelloBeautiful Interludes Live on July 17 on TV One .

