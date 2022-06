Louisiana Senators talk during a recess of the 2022 Redistricting Session on Feb. 18, 2022. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Gov. John Bel Edwards has so far declined to rescind his call for the Louisiana Legislature to convene a special session next week to redraw the state’s congressional districts that a federal judge ruled Monday were racially gerrymandered. Legislative leaders want the governor to call off the session after winning a temporary stay of the judge’s June 20 deadline for a new map.

