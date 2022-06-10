Clifford V. Fritz

The Winamac Town Council will meet tonight where they will consider an ordinance amendment and discuss a town clean-up event in July. The council will also hear reports from Town Manager Brad Zellers, Water and Street Department Superintendent Jeremy Beckner, Electric Superintendent Doug Shorter, and Police Chief Tyler Campbell. The...
The Starke County Economic Development Foundation has officially announced that this year’s Starke Tank event will expand county-wide for small businesses looking to open or expand. In recent years, the competition required the winner to locate within three miles of North Judson. This year’s winner will be able to...
A man wanted on a warrant for a parole violation with an original charge of homicide was arrested in Starke County Saturday night. Starke County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched to a domestic complaint in the 900 E. block of 225 S. just before 7:15 p.m. CT. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that such an issue did not take place, but an investigation reportedly found that 54-year-old Anthony L. Middleton was wanted on a nationwide warrant through the State of Florida for a parole violation for homicide, according to the report.
The Pulaski County Commissioners and Pulaski County Council members will meet in joint session tonight where they will hold discussions on handbook changes, American Rescue Plan Act funds, and updates on the Pulaski County Justice Center construction and the Pulaski County Community Development Commission. They will also consider a refund...
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the 2022-2023 curriculum and textbook fees when they meet tonight. The board members will also review employee and corporation handbooks, Chromebook and Special Education Shared Services agreements, food service awards, and a camera system upgrade. A policy for an accounting system for capital...
