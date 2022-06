OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just 13 days into June, animal control tells 6 News they have responded to 40 calls for pets that have been left in cars in the summer heat. Steve Glandt, the vice president of field operations for animal control at the Nebraska Humane Society, says even on days when the heat is not excessive, it could be life or death situation for a pet locked in a car in a matter of minutes.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO