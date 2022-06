Some personality traits just aren't suited for an innovative work culture. I tell my children to work hard and never, ever give up. I teach them to be grateful, to be full of wonder, to expect good things to happen, and to search for literal and figurative treasure on every beach, in every room, and in every person. But someday, when the treasure hunt is over, I'll also teach them how to fire people. This is because after working with the most inventive people in the world for over three decades, I notice that a key tool in their leadership toolbox is knowing how to handle the pink slip.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO