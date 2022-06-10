Biglaw Partner On The Red Flags Of Toxic Workplaces

For every fun dance challenge on TikTok, a far more sinister trend goes viral. In this case, it's body checking. Body checking is the act of taking mental notes of one's body shape or weight. Offline, it can manifest as constant mirror checking, frequent weighing on the scales and hyperfixation on certain areas of the body. Countless TikTok For You Pages (FYP) have been dominated by body checking trends, whether it's an individual attempting to drink from a cup with their arm encircling their partner’s waist, or trends actively encouraging users to share and fixate on their weight and body image.
Comments / 0