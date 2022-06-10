Deadpool 3 Writer Explains Why Ryan Reynolds’ Threequel Has Taken So Long

Waiting for Deadpool 3 has been nerve-wracking for many Wade Wilson fans. It’s been six years since Deadpool 2 took over movie theaters. They wanted an immediate follow-up to the sequel, but the timing for the threequel was stymied by the Disney-21st Century Fox merger . But the multimedia merger wasn’t the only hurdle the threequel faced as a Deadpool 3 writer explained why the Ryan Reynolds film has taken so long.

Since the Deadpool 2 sequel was announced, the film’s development has experienced highs and lows, from Deadpool 2 scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick going from fired to rehired to seeing Shawn Levy become the film’s director . With the writing duo back for another outing with the Merc with a Mouth, there was the looming cloud of the film studio merger. But according to Reese, the switch from Fox to the House of Mouse wasn’t as daunting as moviegoers might think.

We want to make it great. We’re in the laboratory working on it with Ryan Reynolds all the time, and we’re very much entertaining ourselves. So, hopefully, that translates and ultimately will entertain the world. But you know, it’s a marriage between Fox and Disney and it’s two different universes and it’s not easy. But it’s also a wonderful challenge and, you know, high-class problems to be able to merge those, those worlds. So, we’re, we’re enjoying it.

Of course, a merger would’ve created upheaval with any property, especially one as successful as Deadpool. It’s nice to know this seismic change hasn’t affected the writers and Reynolds’ commitment to making the best threequel possible. They seemed to be embracing the franchise’s new home. This new outlook came into focus as Reese spilled to The Playlist how different the Fox and Disney regimes are so different but supportive in the same way.

Obviously, it's like, it's two completely different regimes, right? So, it's two different bureaucracies. It was Fox, all these different people, and now it's not those people anymore. It's these [Disney] people and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel's been incredibly supportive.

With the Merc with a Mouth now being under the Disney umbrella, many fans questioned whether his hard R-rating would stick. Fortunately, Wernick and Reese confirmed the threequel will follow the franchise’s raunchy humor, sexual nature, and over-the-top violence . Reese reaffirmed the House of Mouse knows ‘ Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool ’ in every way possible. He spilled that the media conglomerate wants to help the R-rated superhero film keep its core while integrating the character into the MCU. With the company on board for all the f-bombs, fans might get the return of one beloved character alongside others in the threequel.

While all these developments are exciting, there’s still no clear release date for Deadpool 3 . As more news arrives, you can check back with CinemaBlend for more threequel updates. In the meantime, there are upcoming Marvel releases , including Thor: Love and Thunder , to occupy their time until then.