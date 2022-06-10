ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Teachers respond to Wyo schools chief's denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming used to be a live and let live place, says Dirk Andrews, Natrona County Education Association president and former teacher. But he thinks that’s changed, at least when it comes to sentiment around LGBTQ rights. Andrews has felt those changes personally. “Honestly, I felt safer living in...

Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop.
MONTANA STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Visionary Broadband Announces Strategic Investment from GTCR

Partnership to accelerate rollout of fiber broadband across Wyoming, Colorado and Montana. Visionary Broadband ("Visionary", or the "Company") has received a strategic investment from funds affiliated with GTCR LLC ("GTCR"), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The transaction will allow Visionary to continue investing in the construction of new fiber networks throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Montana, and will prepare Visionary for match requirements in upcoming State-led grant programs.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Rex Wilde Focuses On Water

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Water is by far the most important natural resource in Wyoming, according to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rex Wilde. As one of the headwater sources for the Columbia, Missouri, Colorado, North Platte and Snake rivers, Wilde believes Wyoming is not fairly compensated...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic

Sheesh. When it comes to the current hullaballoo over minimum school standards, our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. Before I count the ways, a little background on school accreditation: Montana’s Constitution assigns the control of public schools to local school boards. In order to ensure the quality and equality of opportunity the […] The post Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming has $18.7B unfunded pension liability

(The Center Square) - Wyoming has among the lowest risk-free unfunded pension liabilities in the country, according to a new report by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). The Cowboy State has an $18.7 billion unfunded pension liability as of 2021, the fifth-lowest total in the nation, the report said.
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Cheney Is A Statesman, Not A Politician

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes we have to stop, look, and listen to recognize the special abilities in people. When I stop, pay attention and review the list of Liz’s accomplishments over the past 6 years, it reinforces the fact Liz is a statesman, not a politician. Liz is a natural leader. Liz is right for Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Not Invited To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has not joined a legal effort to support a Florida law banning sanctuary cities because it has not been invited to do so. An amicus brief in support of Florida’s law requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WGFD Has Good Advice To Be Bear-Wise and Keep Casper Bears Away

I'm sure you've heard by now that the Casper Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish Department dealt with an unwanted guest that was roaming Casper. It was reported on Sunday morning that a black bear was spotted and captured by WGFD. Shortly after the bear incident, WGFD's Janet Milek and Justin Binfet were guests on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors to discuss living in large carnivore country.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Why Do Wyoming Drivers Hate Colorado Drivers So Much?

For the time I've lived in Wyoming (I'm in my third year here), I've never been able to understand the Wyoming/Colorado riff. I've lived in a few other states in cities that rest on the border of other states, but I've never experienced that same border tension between two states. Maybe it's just the fact that there's the Wyoming vs. Colorado State Border War every year. Call me extremely naive, but I don't get it. But a big part of it definitely exists when I hear Wyoming drivers talk about Colorado drivers. This seems to strike a nerve with more than a few people I know.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, June 11, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Glendo by Rob Dickerson. Rob writes: “Love being at the lake especially when a nice weekend is in store for everyone. Warm and sunny.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Liz Cheney And The Trumpists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It is a curious obsession that keeps me tied to Wyoming, where I lived and worked for thirty-five years, and where my children and grandchildren still live. There are many wonderful things about Wyoming: the trout-fishing on mountain streams, the clear...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 12, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Lance Goede. Lance writes: “We live in Laramie and were driving east at sunrise. My wife, Kelly, and I love this pic because it was the first day of our trip to see family, starting our day with great promise!”
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Wyoming Shooters 25th Annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, kicked off the first day of Central Wyoming Shooters 25th annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot. This shoot is held so that military vets and gun enthusiasts alike can come and show off their arsenal and talk about the history of guns.

