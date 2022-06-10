ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Aging dams could soon benefit from $7B federal loan program

By DAVID A. LIEB
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLwOq_0g6t1Xsa00
Infrastructure Dams FILE - The dam at El Capitan Reservoir is seen April 8, 2022, in Lakeside, Calif. Eight years after Congress created the program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking a first step Friday, June 10, 2022, toward offering more than $7 billion of federally backed loans to repair aging dams owned by states, local governments and private entities across the U.S. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) (Gregory Bull)

Eight years after Congress created the program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking a first step toward offering more than $7 billion of federally backed loans to repair aging dams owned by states, local governments and private entities across the U.S.

The Corps published a proposed rule for the low-interest loan program on Friday, starting a process that is expected to open applications for the aid in 2023, said Aaron Snyder, interim director of the Corps' Water Infrastructure Financing Program.

The Corps' National Inventory of Dams lists more than 92,000 structures across the U.S., most of which are privately owned. The safety of the nation's dams has garnered increased public scrutiny in recent years, in part because of high-profile failures that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Michigan and California.

“There is a need to rehabilitate quite a number of our dams in the U.S.,” said Chuck Thompson, chief of the New Mexico Dam Safety Bureau and president of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

But he added: “The rehabilitation of a large facility like a dam requires quite a bit of funding, and it’s the sort of thing that even the larger owners often struggle with.”

A recent Associated Press analysis tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are classified as high-hazard, meaning their failure likely would unleash a flood killing at least one person. That figure was up substantially from a similar AP analysis three years earlier.

The nation’s dams have an average age of 61 years and often pose a greater risk than when they were designed and constructed. Homes, businesses and highways have been built below dams that once were in remote locations. A changing climate with intense rainstorms has strained some dams beyond their original designs. Maintenance also has been deferred, often because dam owners lack the money to pay for it.

The Association of State Dam Safety Officials estimates it could cost nearly $76 billion to rehabilitate the almost 89,000 dams owned by individuals, companies, community associations, states, local governments and other entities besides the U.S. government.

The new federal loan program "puts a pretty good dent in the existing need,” Snyder said.

Most states don't have grant or loan programs specifically targeted for repairing dams. Until recently, federal money for dam improvements also has been limited.

Since 2019, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has divided nearly $32 million among 35 states and Puerto Rico to design and make repairs on high-hazard dams. Last year's infrastructure law pumped an additional $585 million into that program, including $75 million set aside for dam removal. It also provided $118 million to rehabilitate aging dams built through the National Resources Conservation Service, among other things.

But all that pales in comparison to the billions of dollars in loans soon to be available through the Corps.

"This program is critically important to provide improved public safety, reduce risk to vulnerable communities, and enhance climate resiliency to bring our aging infrastructure into the future,” Michael L. Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, said in a statement announcing the proposed rule.

The Corps' loan program was authorized under a 2014 law that also enabled water system loans from the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA has provided 88 loans totaling $15 billion from 2018 through this year.

But until recently, Congress had not set aside money specifically for dam-related loans. Consequently, the Corps hadn't developed rules needed to issue loans for those repairs, Snyder said.

That changed in December 2020 when Congress began taking a series of steps appropriating money to support the loan program. It got a big funding boost from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden last November.

Under the proposed rule published Friday, the loans would be available only for projects of at least $20 million, though repairs on multiple dams could be bundled to reach that threshold, Snyder said. Loans generally could cover up to 49% of the costs. But that could extend up to 80% of the costs for projects serving “economically disadvantaged communities” with low-income levels, persistent poverty or high unemployment.

Recipients could have up to 35 years to repay the loans.

___

Follow David A. Lieb at: http://twitter.com/DavidALieb

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

States and tribes could soon regain the power to fight against projects that pollute

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is moving to restore power to states and tribes to veto energy infrastructure projects that could pollute local rivers and streams. The Clean Water Act has guaranteed the ability for states and tribes to have a final say on projects like oil and gas pipelines for half a century. But the Trump administration weakened this authority two years ago, stripping local governing entities of their power to protect their region’s clean water supply. Now, the Biden administration is reversing the Trump-era rule.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
bloomberglaw.com

Offshore Turbines Pose Patent Risks as US Pushes Wind Power

A federal court decision that patent law reaches wind farms miles off the US coast will force more companies to grapple with infringement risks just as the government pushes to promote offshore wind development to produce electricity. Wind turbines attached to the outer continental shelf are “within the United States”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation's gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons. But even as the new rules increased future ethanol requirements, the EPA retroactively reduced levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021, reflecting the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
eenews.net

Supreme Court climate case might end regulation

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming days or weeks that could curtail EPA’s ability to drive down carbon emissions at power plants. But it could go much further than that. Legal experts are waiting to see if the ruling in West Virginia v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

How 93 US Attorneys’ Offices Can Enforce Environmental Justice

Almost 30 years after President Clinton issued an executive order calling on federal agencies to address environmental justice, community advocates from areas bearing the heaviest pollution burdens have pronounced the presidential order ineffective to date in producing significant changes in agency policies—and thus changes in polluter behavior. Cancer Alley still makes the news without change, even catching John Oliver’s attention. And Flint, Mich., didn’t garner federal attention until too late, after lead already harmed children’s brains.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

House to vote on biofuel build-out, ethanol cap lift

The House will vote this week on legislation combining several agriculture priorities, including expanded biofuel infrastructure and year-round sales of higher-ethanol fuel. Congressional Democrats are advancing the bill, called the “Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act,” in response to fuel inflation, anti-competitive behavior in livestock markets and demands for enhanced conservation on farms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Renewable credits may undercut climate targets — study

Tradable credits for renewable energy generation are allowing companies to exaggerate their progress toward slashing emissions, according to a new report from Concordia University and the University of Edinburgh Business School. In the study, published in Nature Climate Change, researchers examined the emissions of 115 companies with climate goals certified...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Interest Loan#Aging#Jobs Act#Congress#Corps#Associated Press
The Center Square

Foreign investment in U.S. farmland may be a national security issue, according to expert

(The Center Square) – Foreign investment in U.S. farmland has tripled in the past 10 years, reporters at a non-profit investigative journalism group found. Investigate Midwest used U.S. Department of Agriculture data to call attention to this trend. Farmer Joe Maxwell, co-founder of the group Farm Action, told The Center Square that control of U.S. farmland by foreign investors is worrisome on a number of fronts.
AGRICULTURE
fordauthority.com

Ford Sustainable Financing Framework Recognized For Making History

Ford has earned quite a bit of praise for its environmental conservation efforts in recent months as it aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions, which include heavy investments in EVs, a sustainable charging program in California, a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list, publishing an industry-first human rights report, a 2021 Pollution Prevention Award from the EPA, recycling almost all of its manufacturing waste, and releasing and then launching the first-ever Ford sustainable financing framework to fund future products. Now, that same Ford sustainable financing framework has been recognized by the Climate Bonds Initiative for making history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

Pence touts Trump-era border policies in Arizona speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for an enforcement-first strategy in confronting problems at the United States-Mexico border and touted the Trump-Pence’s administration approach to immigration in a speech in Arizona on border security. Pence toured a section of border in southeastern Arizona before coming to Phoenix for the...
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

The current coal boom doesn’t mean the industry will fire up production anytime soon

David Byrd lives in a little town called Sulphur, Kentucky. His yard sits next to some busy train tracks and it’s covered with a small mountain of coal. Byrd is one of the few people left who sell coal for household uses like heating. He gets it from Eastern Kentucky, and after working with coal for his whole life, he can tell the quality of each piece by feel.
SULPHUR, KY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy