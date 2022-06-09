ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Officials Remind Residents To Use Caution When In Illinois Waters And Be Aware Of Harmful Algal Blooms

As temperatures begin to rise, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (Illinois DPH) are reminding recreators to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal (cyanobacteria) blooms are possible. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in...

Illinois officials warn of harmful algal blooms

ILLINOIS — As temperatures begin to rise, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (Illinois DPH) are reminding recreators to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal (cyanobacteria) blooms are possible. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a “bloom.” While most blooms are harmless, some produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.
Officials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes

Officials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes. Illinois officials remind residents to use caution when recreating in Illinois waters and be aware of harmful “Algal Blooms” (Blue Green algae blooms). Algal blooms are the result of a nutrient, like nitrogen or phosphorus from various sources (for example fertilizer runoff or other forms of nutrient pollution), entering the aquatic system and causing excessive growth of algae. An algal bloom affects the whole ecosystem.
