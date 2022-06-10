ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

On this day: Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 to head to College World Series

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYvUO_0g6t03lU00

Nobody in the college baseball world outside of the Michiana region seems to have a belief that Notre Dame has a realistic chance to knock of No. 1 Tennessee in the Super Regional this weekend and head to what would be the third trip to the College World Series in program history.

Tennessee’s stats and record are well documented and I’m not here to tell you to write in stone that Notre Dame shocks the world but I will tell you to expect the next three days to be competitive in Knoxville.

Perhaps it’s fitting that with the Super Regional starting on Friday that it happens on what is the 20th anniversary of Notre Dame clinching their second and most recent trip to the College World Series.

And upsetting No. 1 on their home field.

Led by freshman Chris Niesel who allowed just one run in eight innings against No. 1 Florida State, the Irish beat the Seminoles 3-1, earning a trip to Omaha.

The 2022 version of Notre Dame is a fine baseball team that was robbed of hosting their own regional and given the double-whammy of having to play the undisputed tournament favorite in Super Regionals.

They’re a bunch of smart young men but might just be dumb enough to think they can walk into Knoxville and pull this thing of.

I know I certainly am.

Comments / 1

Related
dawgnation.com

Lane Kiffin sticks it to Tennessee after No. 1-ranked Vols’ baseball melts down in 7-3 loss to Notre Dame

ATHENS — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin couldn’t help himself on Sunday afternoon when a Tennessee fan came after him on social media. Kiffin, whose checkered coaching past includes a one-season, ill-fated stop as the Vols head coach, put down a massive troll after the No. 1-ranked Tennessee baseball team was upset and eliminated, 7-3, by unseeded Notre Dame in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WNDU

WIN OR GO HOME: Irish get one last shot at Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WNDU) - After the Irish pounced on the Volunteers early en route to a game 1 win, game 2 started off on a slower note with just one run scored between both teams entering the 5th inning. Then, the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began to dominate. The home team...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WANE 15

Irish open Super Regional with win over Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Notre Dame matched its season-high with four home runs beating No. 1 seed Tennessee 8-6 in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional. Both Tennessee and Notre Dame went undefeated in the regionals with the Vols rallying from a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Michigan Football: 3 reasons for optimism with 5-star QB Dante Moore

Michigan football has been gaining momentum with five-star QB Dante Moore and here are three reasons for optimism. It’s been a wild week in terms of Michigan football recruiting as five-star legacy CJ Carr committed to Notre Dame over the Wolverines and others. And while that was hard to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#On This Day#College Baseball#The Next Three Days#The Super Regional#Irish#Super Regionals
The Spun

Dick Vitale Makes His Opinion On Marcus Freeman Very Clear

Like many other Notre Dame fans, ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is excited about Marcus Freeman. Since being hired as the new head coach of the Irish six months ago, Freeman has energized the fan base with a strong performance on the recruiting trail. He's also been a dynamic face of the program publicly.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

South Bend Saint Joe wins first-ever softball state title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Normally, it’s Berkley Zache’s pitching that turns heads on the softball diamond. But Friday night, it was her bat that put South Bend Saint Joseph over the top in a 9-inning pitcher’s duel, as her walk-off single gave the Indians their first state title in program history.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

The Top Notre Dame Stadium Concession Foods You Can Eat

I must be hungry always, because here I am again with another food article. But, I want to present to you all some of the best foods you can get at a Notre Dame Fighting Irish football contest in Notre Dame Stadium. I have a problem and I’m usually too nervous to eat food during the game when I’m in the stadium. But, when I have had food I have been generally impressed with the following foods. Let’s nom.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WLFI.com

Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniel' retirement decision

The trustee's simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise. Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniels' retirement decision. The trustees' simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Tom: Bring supply chains back to U.S., Indiana

From escalating energy prices to a crisis in the food supply chain, the war in Ukraine continues to have widespread impact on the global economy. Can Indiana agriculture play a role in long term solutions? Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Kip Tom thinks so. The Kosciusko County native is traveling the globe, working with private sector companies and others in search of answers that he believes can be found closer to home.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to a SWAT situation near the area of Calvert Street and Sampson Street on Friday. Police say they went to serve a search warrant for an armed and dangerous fugitive that could have been inside a home in the area. They...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Old firehouse in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood sold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deal was reached on Thursday to sell a landmark in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. The old Fire Station #9 on Mishawaka Avenue dates back to 1926. Attempts to sell the firehouse at the time drew little interest. But on Thursday, the city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Eastbound lanes of I-94 shut down in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 are shut down in La Porte County due to a crash. All lanes are closed at mile marker 43.1, which is between US20 and the Michigan State line. A second crash at mile marker 33 on eastbound I-94 has also...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Victim named in homicide in South Bend

Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses. The impacted businesses are the South Bend Chocolate Café and Spirited. Medical Moment: Artificial sweeteners increase cancer risk, study says. LaPorte Co. Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 test kits. Tests are on a first come, first serve basis...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy