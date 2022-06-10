On this day: Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 to head to College World Series

Nobody in the college baseball world outside of the Michiana region seems to have a belief that Notre Dame has a realistic chance to knock of No. 1 Tennessee in the Super Regional this weekend and head to what would be the third trip to the College World Series in program history.

Tennessee’s stats and record are well documented and I’m not here to tell you to write in stone that Notre Dame shocks the world but I will tell you to expect the next three days to be competitive in Knoxville.

Perhaps it’s fitting that with the Super Regional starting on Friday that it happens on what is the 20th anniversary of Notre Dame clinching their second and most recent trip to the College World Series.

And upsetting No. 1 on their home field.

Led by freshman Chris Niesel who allowed just one run in eight innings against No. 1 Florida State, the Irish beat the Seminoles 3-1, earning a trip to Omaha.

The 2022 version of Notre Dame is a fine baseball team that was robbed of hosting their own regional and given the double-whammy of having to play the undisputed tournament favorite in Super Regionals.

They’re a bunch of smart young men but might just be dumb enough to think they can walk into Knoxville and pull this thing of.

I know I certainly am.