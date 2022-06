After years of tweaks and modifications, Puerto Rico is pushing for a major overhaul of a tax system that’s been dubbed “grossly unfair” and inequitable. There are a handful of competing proposals on the table, but most have a common aim: to broaden the tax base and simplify a complex and byzantine system of more than 400 tax breaks. According to one recent study, those breaks—including credits, deductions, deferments, exemptions and preferential rates— cost the administration $23.3 billion a year, or about 21% of its GDP. That figure rises to 31% if measured against its gross national product, the island’s official economic metric.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO