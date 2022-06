Bob Dylan’s song Things Have Changed would not have felt out of place amid the soundtrack for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, now streaming on Netflix. Like the song’s narrator who bemoaned the fact that he’s “Standing on the gallows with my head in a noose / Any minute now, I’m expecting all hell to break loose,” everyone from the series’ key figure Tommy Shelby on down is reeling from last season’s devasting turn of events. Aunt Polly, for one thing, is dead. Tommy is now left without her wise counsel to lean on. Her son Michael is seething, and he blames Tommy’s relentless ambition.

