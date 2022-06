To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.

