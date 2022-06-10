ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coronavirus: Nevada unveils self-test vending machines

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBjpY_0g6sia0q00

LAS VEGAS — No chips, candy or soda here: New vending machines in Nevada are offering self-tests for COVID-19.

The tests are courtesy of the Southern Nevada Health District, which installed the machines at the Bonneville Transit Center and at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, KTNV reported.

The tests are free, but a PIN is needed to access them. People who register on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website will be given a PIN that allows access to any of the vending machines and up to five tests per month, KTNV reported.

The Southern Nevada Health District told KLAS that it plans to have a third vending machine for tests available soon.

“Testing is a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD district health officer, told KLAS.

The vending machines were strategically placed to reach the most people, with approximately 9,000 people using the Bonneville Transit Center daily, a health department spokesperson told KSNV.

San Diego University installed its own COVID-19 testing vending machines on its SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley campuses in August 2021, making them available to any student or employee with a school ID card.

The University of California Los Angeles has also added self-test vending machines to its campus, which can be used by anyone with an active BruinCard, with weekly credits for up to two self-test kits.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Several hundred homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, were...
WSOC Charlotte

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he's ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Cheerwine creates ‘Carolinas ‘Cue Tour’

Few things in the Carolinas go together like a plateful of smoked pork and an ice-cold Cheerwine. This summer, the iconic Salisbury-based brand has created a road trip for Cheerwine and barbecue enthusiasts that includes more than a dozen stops in North Carolina and South Carolina. Restaurants along the 870-mile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
WSOC Charlotte

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada — (AP) — Jim Marchant has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and trying to make the case that electronic voting equipment should be tossed out in favor of ballots cast and counted by hand.
WSOC Charlotte

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Southern Nevada#Ktnv#Pin#Ksnv#San Diego University#Sdsu Imperial Valley
WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Early votes cast for SC’s primaries; record heat expected

If Tuesday’s primaries in South Carolina end up having typical turnout, about 1 in 6 ballots have already been cast during the state’s first early voting period. Shortening lines at the polls could be especially helpful for officials on Election Day, when the temperature is expected to soar to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or above across much of the state, with the humidity making it feel as hot as 112 degrees.
ELECTIONS
WSOC Charlotte

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday. The East Fork fire was within 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) of St. Mary’s, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. Even though...
WSOC Charlotte

Shortened Georgia runoff poses hurdles for voters, officials

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's 2021 voting law made changes that drew a firestorm of criticism — bans on giving water to people waiting to vote, a shorter period to request an absentee ballot and strict limits on ballot drop boxes. But with early in-person voting opening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSOC Charlotte

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor who has pushed Donald Trump's election lies, said Monday that he had appointed Trump's former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his own campaign. The lawyer, Jenna Ellis, endorsed Mastriano in the state's contested...
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff urges Lake Norman residents to add waterfront address signs

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — People with property on Lake Norman are being asked to add waterfront address signs to their docks and piers, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. The address markers -- similar to what you see in front of homes -- are designed to help first responders and people on the lake during times of emergency.
WSOC Charlotte

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state's lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy