Summer Classics are back at the Tampa Theatre

One of Tampa Bay‘s favorite police reality shows, Live PD, is coming back with a new name. Live PD was a popular police reality series airing on A&E that was abruptly cancelled in 2020. Fans of the show can rejoice because it is coming back with a new name, On Patrol: Live, but with the same host, Dan Abrams. “First, I want to say thank you to the ‘Live PD’ nation. I know this wait was long, but we needed the right platform to make this show what it should be,” said Abrams during his “Dan Abrams Live” show on NewsNation.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO