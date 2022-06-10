ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Summer Classics are back at the Tampa Theatre

wfla.com
 3 days ago

Tampa Theatre is bringing back the Summer Classics Series, which features a different...

www.wfla.com

tampabeacon.com

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre to present Keith Urban

TAMPA — Keith Urban will perform Friday, June 17, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

In effortless Tampa set, Tears for Fears proves it's not ready to be a nostalgia act

Without forcibly trying, British band Tears For Fears significantly proved that it is not a nostalgia act during its Friday night performance at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Despite having grown to prominence in the 1980s thanks to a few of the decade’s most recognizable and revered hit songs, the band, and specifically its two founders and leaders, showed nary an interest in living in the past and resting on ancient laurels during a visually and aurally pleasing performance.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Cool Down At These Free Tampa Bay Water Parks

We know how fortunate we are to live where everybody else vacations, and in the summertime the beach crowds can be very overwhelming. On top of that, it’s become more expensive to take the whole family out to a theme park. Thankfully Tampa Bay is full of free family friendly water parks and splash zones, which is a great and cost friendly to keep you and your family cool all summer long. Check out our list of our favorite water parks in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

19 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

L.A.X (Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo) Peace Cult w/Gentlemen’s Crow/Sorry Barb/Cinema Stereo (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Pet Rock ‘King Sad’ album release w/Discord Theory/Pandapaws/Kick Veronica (Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa) Tears For Fears w/Garbage (MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa) The Widdler w/Pushloop (The Ritz,...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Food trucks, scary movies & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area with Pride events starting to take place, amongst many other things. From Pride, to an RV show to a horror convention, there is something for everyone to enjoy. These events are presented in no particular order. If you know […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Go Nuts For A 4-Pack To Adventure Island

94 minutes of commercial free music, new joint of the day, and prizes!!! The Nuthouse is where you wanna slide to all week to get hooked up with all three. Tune in to The Nuthouse this Monday through Friday from 3pm to 7pm and call (888) 429-0941 for a chance to win a 4-Pack of passes to Adventure Island, PLUS parking passes!
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Best friends launch new beverage for the summer

ST. PETERSBURG — Every summer party needs a live DJ, great food, and drinks. Now, you can add LIV 21 to the vibe. This revolutionary drink is the first of its kind to hit the market. From fun-family BBQs to a day on the boat, it’s the secret sauce...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Bacon Street Diner makes the biggest breakfast in the Tampa Bay area

Bacon Street Diner, with a name like that it’s not too hard to peak the curiosity of hungry Tampa Bay area diners. The tasty diner is situated inside the Countryside Mall in Clearwater. They don’t just serve coffee here, Bacon Street Diner whips up boozy coffee shakes. Want to sip something fiery? This diner makes Fire & Ice Shakes with Fireball Whiskey. Your insatiable appetite will meet its match when you tackle the bacon, chicken and waffle tower, or dig into any of the protein packed breakfast platters.
cltampa.com

The best places to eat and drink outdoors in Tampa Bay right now

In Florida, it's almost always a good time to be outside. So it makes sense that Tampa Bay would be come to a plethora of top-notch, laid-back beach restaurants and upscale rooftop bars all thriving next to each other in harmony. 4815 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa, 813-231-9522. 615 Channelside Dr.,...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

These are Tampa's new Michelin Guide restaurants

The results are in, and three Tampa spots can now call themselves Bib Gourmand winners as part of Michelin Guide restaurants. Our three local bright spots are Ichicoro in Seminole Heights, Rooster & The Till in Seminole Heights, and Rocca in Tampa Heights, right next to Armature Works. Our local food scene is one of the many reasons Tampa has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S. right now.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Gourmet Food Truck in Tampa Bay | Cooking with Chef Melly on Bloom

The owner of Three Generations food truck catering & the Co-Owner of Coasis Restaurant Bar & Salon Suites who is also the Founder of Juneteenth Business Expo, Chef Melissa “Melly” Gardner, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how she launched multiple fun food concepts & the opening of the new restaurant salon suite concept in Seminole Heights.
SEMINOLE, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Favorite Police Reality TV Show Coming Back With New Name

One of Tampa Bay‘s favorite police reality shows, Live PD, is coming back with a new name. Live PD was a popular police reality series airing on A&E that was abruptly cancelled in 2020. Fans of the show can rejoice because it is coming back with a new name, On Patrol: Live, but with the same host, Dan Abrams. “First, I want to say thank you to the ‘Live PD’ nation. I know this wait was long, but we needed the right platform to make this show what it should be,” said Abrams during his “Dan Abrams Live” show on NewsNation.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Ultimate Tampa Summer Market Guide

The summer is here, and the local market scene is heating up in the Tampa Bay region. This city is known for its funky vintage markets, dreamy night fleas, fresh markets in Hyde Park Village, and food truck fiestas downtown. Below you’ll find a collection of the top summer markets in Tampa, and the great Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Balancing Temptation & Truth Jesus, the King of the Kingdom

After Jesus received validation of his identity from God, affirmation of his identity through John the Baptist and confirmation of his identity from the dove that descended on him at his baptism, Jesus needed time to integrate all that happened, before he began his ministry. He took time to be...

