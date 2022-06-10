Summer Classics are back at the Tampa Theatre

One of Tampa Bay‘s favorite police reality shows, Live PD, is coming back with a new name. Live PD was a popular police reality series airing on A&E that was abruptly cancelled in 2020. Fans of the show can rejoice because it is coming back with a new name, On Patrol: Live, but with the same host, Dan Abrams. “First, I want to say thank you to the ‘Live PD’ nation. I know this wait was long, but we needed the right platform to make this show what it should be,” said Abrams during his “Dan Abrams Live” show on NewsNation.
Comments / 0