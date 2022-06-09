25 Pictures of Montana’s Most Beautiful Highway

Does Montana Have Any Snow for the 2022 Fly Fishing Season?. We had a record amount of snowfall in April in many places across the state, and we have even still been seeing snowy days on the river as late as the 20th of May. So in other words, we will just let the constantly updating snow chart from the USDA do the rest of the talking from here on out. Bring your cold weather gear this June! It can be a struggle to stay warm in the morning, but we are still seeing moisture and we will take it! We should see summer here soon though. It all just depends on mother nature…as always.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO