ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Music Under The Stars Returns to Des Moines This Summer

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to Max & Amy's discussion with Director/Conductor, Vince Kenney, about the return of Music Under The...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
dsmmagazine.com

Hansen’s Manhattan Deli

Carey Hansen, Owner. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. A: A foodie to the core and travel aficionado who is not afraid to roll up my sleeves and work hard. I am the owner of three businesses. Manhattan Deli, Greek House Chefs, and I am a partner and co-owner of JR’S SouthPork Ranch at the Iowa State Fair. I love the food service industry.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
iheart.com

Trial Set For Deadly Hit and Run in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- The woman charged with a hit and run that resulted in the death of an East High School student in Des Moines will go to trial August 8th, 2022. Terra Flipping is accused of leaving the scene of the accident in April where she hit and killed fourteen-year-old Ema Cardenas. She died from her injuries.
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Workforce Development to Host Event Honoring Iowa's Women Veterans

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- Iowa Workforce Development is hosting an event at Camp Dodge to honor Iowa's female Veterans later this week. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa U.S. Senator and female army veteran Joni Ernst will address the event with video messages, and the event will feature guest speaker Lieutenant Commander Keriki Purkiss with the Navy Reserve. Governor Reynolds will sign a proclamation to commemorate Women Veterans Month in Iowa. The event will be held from 10am-1pm on Friday, June 17th at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion, located at:
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instrumental Music#Musicians#Capitol Hill
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Search in Waterloo in Cedar River for missing person

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 7...
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
KCCI.com

Permanent tribute in Ankeny honors the legacy of two young heroes

ANKENY, Iowa — Two children from Ankeny killed in a car crash 12 years ago became heroes by donating their organs. Friday, the state unveiled a permanent tribute to honor their legacy. The honor comes in the form of a plaque. This one was installed at the Ankeny Driver’s...
ANKENY, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Drive-In Theater Gets Abrupt Goodbye

Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
WATERLOO, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Statue unveiled for Corporal Harold Keller who helped raise flag at Iwo Jima

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A parade was held and statue unveiled in Brooklyn, Iowa to honor Corporal Harold Keller. Corporal Keller fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima but it wasn’t until after his death that in 2019 he was positively identified as one of the 6 marines who infamously lifted the American flag on Mount Suribachi. The statue which was created in Italy was funded in part by donations from the citizens of Brooklyn. Plaques were also created along with the statue with information about Harold Keller, the Battle of Iwo Jima itself, and other Brooklyn veterans who fought at Iwo Jima and in World War 2. Veterans from as far back as World War 2 attended the event as well as current and former members of Congress and Keller’s family as well as family members of other people from Brooklyn who fought at Iwo Jima. The event featured a 21 gun salute, ceremonial bugle, and the raising of the flag of the Marine Corps.
BROOKLYN, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Des Moines-Owned Racehorse Wins Belmont Stakes

An Iowa-owned racehorse has won the Belmont Stakes. The horse's name is Mo Donegal. The stallion represented Donegal Racing, which was founded in 2008 in Des Moines by Jerry and Linda Crawford. He was a favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at 5-2 odds. The race on Saturday afternoon was a mile and a half race and yielded a field of eight horses. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of the race then a strong push towards the end put him in the lead to finish first.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy