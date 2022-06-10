ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Kim Is ‘In Love’ With Pete Davidson After Kim Plays Coy

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One thing about little sisters is that they have no problem blowing up your spot. Take, for example, Khloé Kardashian. Following the June 9 episode of The Kardashians, when Kim Kardashian coyly dodged a question about whether or not she was head-over-heels for Pete Davidson, Khloé, 37, and the rest of the viewers knew the truth. “kimberly is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute,” one Kardashians fan tweeted. “Isn’t it???” replied Khloe, “She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

Kim, 41, wouldn’t divulge her thoughts on Pete, 28, after a producer on The Kardashians asked if the SKIMS mogul was “in love” with him. “I don’t know if that’s any of your business,” she said. Kim did gush about Pete on the June 9 episode, saying he is the “best human being I’ve ever met. It feels like this is a dream come true.” When the episode was filmed, Kim and Pete had been dating for a few months, and since then, their love appears to have gotten stronger.

“One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite-Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life,” Kim said during the episode. She also explained that the King of Staten Island star is a “good person” and that she “can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.”

( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

It wasn’t all Kim and Pete on that episode of The Kardashians. Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, which resulted in the NBA player admitting he fathered a child with another woman, was part of the June 9 episode. Kylie Jenner tore into Khloé’s baby daddy after hearing about the scandal. “Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?” Kylie said after learning about the paternity lawsuit Maralee Nichols filed against Tristan.

“Rewatching this part is uncomfortable, but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the [rest] for my life,” Khloé tweeted as the episode aired.

KoKo is not just one of the stars of The Kardashians. She’s also an avid watcher who tweets along with the show. “Honestly, [Kendall Jenner] is a world-class driver!!!! The parallel parking is A+,” Khloé tweeted. She also responded to fans tweeting about how proud she was to talk about her Good American Line (“I feel so lucky and fortunate to be blessed with this opportunity to have GA and to shine a light on so many beautiful women”), how she’ll get her “fairytale ending” someday (“from your mouth to God’s ears”), and more.

