Heidi Klum Sparkles In Sexy Cutout Mini Dress At Dolce & Gabbana Party

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
Image Credit: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Heidi Klum always makes a statement in her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a Dolce & Gabbana party at Olivetta in Hollywood on June 9. The 49-year-old looked stunning in a long-sleeve silver sequin dress with massive cutouts on the front and back.

Heidi Klum looked gorgeous in this completely cutout silver mini dress at a Dolce & Gabbana party at Olivetta in Hollywood on June 9. (TheRealSPW/MEGA)

Heidi’s mini dress featured long sleeves and was completely covered in silver sequins and gems. The front of the dress had a huge cutout down the front, revealing her bare skin and ample cleavage. Meanwhile, there was another cutout on her tiny waist.

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the other side was completely backless and featured draped chains down her bare back while another cutout on her behind showed even more skin. She accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals and a matching clutch.

Also in attendance at the event were Normani and Madison Beer, who both looked just as gorgeous. Normani opted to wear a skintight, brown spaghetti strap mini dress with a plunging neckline that revealed major cleavage. She styled her look with a pair of huge hoop earrings and an updo.

Meanwhile, Madison also chose to show some skin when she rocked a long black dress with massive cutouts on the bodice. The spaghetti strap maxi had cutouts along the chest, showing off major cleavage and underboob, while large cutouts on the sides revealed her tiny waist and tone abs. She styled her look with a bouncy, voluminous blowout and a sultry smokey eye.

