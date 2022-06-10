BET Says “We Love Lil Nas X” In Response To Rapper’s Homophobic Accusations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With June being Pride Month, the next few weeks have been specifically dedicated to highlighting the LGBTQIA+ community and making sure they feel welcomed in society.

Openly gay rap sensation Lil Nas X wasn’t feeling any of that love or support from BET Network after garnering zero nominations at the 2022 BET Awards despite releasing a platinum-selling album that produced three top 10 singles, two of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, BET is firing back to give some sort of explanation behind where the oversight happened.

Currently pinned to the top of his Twitter page, Lil Nas X sent BET a scathing kiss-off in the form of a video where he literally starts off by saying “FUCK BET.” The clip (seen above) also previews his upcoming single with NBA Youngboy titled “Late to Da Party,” but many were less concerned about the future hit and more behind the beef he’s brewing up with BET.

A few additional tweets further put his stance into perspective, with the gay hip-hop icon saying that it’s less about an award and more about the principle of respect. “This not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community,” he wrote to his 7.7 million followers, also adding “y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.” In another tweet, he responded to a fan who brought up his 2020 GRAMMY wins for “Old Town Road (Remix)” as a reason he shouldn’t care about the BET Awards by writing, “this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping.” [sic]

He also made sure to note that his latest hit alongside Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby,” is the second longest-running #1 on Billboard’s rap chart and yet BET still didn’t even consider it.

Here’s what BET Network released as an official statement in response to the MONTERO rapper’s claims that the network is homophobic for not nominating him:

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.

Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.

At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

It’s also worth noting that Lil Nas X is a two-time BET Hip-Hop Awards winner, nabbing “Single of the Year” and “Best Collab, Duo or Group” at the 2019 ceremony. Still, it’s hard not to see X’s point in this situation.

Listen to a few of his recent eligible singles for BET Awards nominations below, and let us know if you think he has a point or if the competition was just too strong this year:

BET Says “We Love Lil Nas X” In Response To Rapper’s Homophobic Accusations was originally published on blackamericaweb.com