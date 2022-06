A man was shot by a responding officer after an hours-long standoff in the region, according to New York State Police. The shooting happened in Saratoga County at around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 12 in the town of Ballston, about 12 hours after troopers initially responded to a Ballston Lake residence early Saturday night, June 11, after a male subject was reported to have discharged a shotgun in a field near a residence and subsequently made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.

