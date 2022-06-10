ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 10, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies arrested Michael DeWayne Dickerson in the area of Highway T and Richey Road Thursday afternoon. Dickerson had a no bond...

northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Jailed On Warrants

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Boy Injured in ATV Rollover in Pettis County

A 13-year-old boy from Sedalia was injured in an ATV accident Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Yanmar ATV at 33546 Highway 65 (south of Smasal) at 2:40 p.m., when the juvenile turned westbound quickly, causing the ATV to overturn.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Police make an arrest in deadly Caldwell County arsons

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department says it has made an arrest after several arson fires that occurred in May. One of the fires proved to be deadly. The department says that they, along with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, arrested Harold Edwards Jr. of Kansas...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
kchi.com

Knob Noster Man Arrested In Caldwell County

A Knob Noster man was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. State Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jesse W Tackett at about 2:10 am for alleged failure to stop at a stop sign, no valid license – third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses, and a Lafayette County warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 13, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of June 9th, Officers responded to the 2100 block of South Missouri Avenue in reference to an animal running at large. Officers made contact with the owner of the dog. Dorothy Brown, 66, of Sedalia, was issued a municipal citation for Animal At Large with a court date.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR MALTA BEND MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER

While the case for one murder suspect has been suspended, the case for the other continues in Saline County. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Estates Man Convicted On Meth Charges

An Excelsior Estates man was convicted late last week by a federal jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for being in possession of the drug with intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 65-year-old Excelsior Estates resident Mark A....
EXCELSIOR ESTATES, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey a judge’s order on several charges and failure to appear on several other cases is now in custody. Brayden Anthony Burns had been placed on the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Additional Arrests By the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Department

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent arrests. Two of Livingston County’s Most Wanted were recently arrested. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on June 9th by authorities in California on a warrant for alleged Rape or Attempted Rape-1st degree. Bond is denied by the court. Mr. Buss has been on our Most Wanted list since March 11th of this year. He will be extradited as soon as possible.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia PD K9 Rocky Helps Detectives Find Meth

Sedalia Police K9 Rocky helped detectives of Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit detect the presence of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. This is according to a release posted on the Sedalia Police Department's Facebook page. Detectives stopped a vehicle for a license violation....
SEDALIA, MO
