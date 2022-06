JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The chief of a central Indiana fire department said Tuesday he’s already making changes to keep his trucks rolling in emergencies. So far this year, the Bargersville Community Fire Department has run more than 1,500 calls, up from about 1,100 in the first six months of 2020. During the same period, fuel costs rose from about $18,000 to nearly $42,000. Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser said the latter figure represents nearly two-thirds of his fuel budget for this year.

