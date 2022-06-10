ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Goodbye Golden Arches! Russia reveals new logo of rebranded McDonald's restaurants after fast-food chain closed country's 850 branches over Ukraine war - but mystery remains over name

By David Averre For Mailonline, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sunday marks a new dawn for Russia's fast-food lovers as former McDonald's restaurants prepare to reopen under new branding and ownership, more than three decades after the arrival of the hugely popular Western fast food chain.

McDonald's last month said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees, Alexander Govor, after it decided to pull out of the country following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The new launch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990.

McDonald's iconic 'Golden Arches' have been taken down at sites in Moscow and St Petersburg in preparation for the launch, making way for a new logo comprised of 'a burger and fries' on a green background.

The re-opening will initially cover 15 restaurants in the surrounding region.

The design drew some criticism on social media, with users observing that the new logo bears a striking similarity to that of hotel chain Marriott and Asian burger chain MOS burger.

Russian design house Logomachine ripped into the branding, declaring the design 'unappetising' and questioning how the strangely coloured logo would translate to illuminated signage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NchOu_0g6sO2Cx00
A new logo comprising 'two fries and a hamburger patty' against a green background has been revealed ahead of the launch but the chain's name has not yet been announced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsGaD_0g6sO2Cx00
McDonald's iconic 'Golden Arches' have been taken down at sites in Moscow and St Petersburg in preparation for the launch 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTx8O_0g6sO2Cx00
Workers dismantle a McDonald's sign from a restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrTuT_0g6sO2Cx00
The McDonald's app was changed to 'My Burger' this morning on the AppStore in Russia, but the chain's press team said this was only temporary and did not reflect the final name of the new brand

'Dark shades do not make you want to go inside the restaurant and order your favorite burger,' Logomachine said.

'Secondly, the logo violates one of the main principles of design - contrast. Red and orange elements from afar will be impossible to distinguish.'

The new chain's name meanwhile remains a closely guarded secret.

A change in the name of the McDonald's app on Friday to 'My Burger' generated some online excitement, but the chain's press team said this was only temporary, according to Russian business publication RBC daily.

A motto on the app's home page read: 'Some things are changing, but stable work is here to stay.'

Russian media reported the renaming of dishes such as the Filet-O-Fish to 'Fish Burger' and Chicken McNuggets to simply 'Nuggets', though these changes could not be verified.

Businessman Govor has said he plans to expand the new brand to 1,000 locations across the country and reopen all the chain's restaurants within two months.

But it takes decades to build a brand, said Peter Gabrielsson, Professor of International Marketing at Finland's University of Vaasa, and the new launch is crucial for the brand's future success.

'Opening day is important because it is the first time consumers can really feel and touch and see the brand and what it stands for,' he said.

'It's important what the reaction will be and obviously people will be comparing it to McDonald's.'

The world's largest burger chain had owned 84 per cent of its nearly 850 restaurants across Russia and it took a charge of up to $1.4 billion following the sale to Govor, whose GiD LLC had previously run 25 restaurants.

Oleg Paroev of McDonald's Russia has said other franchisees would have the option of working under the new brand, but the traditional McDonald's brand will leave the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e8Io_0g6sO2Cx00
A worker dismantles the McDonald's Golden Arches from a restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1319UK_0g6sO2Cx00
Traces of the dismantled signage are seen on the facade of a McDonald's restaurant in Saint Petersburg

McDonald's last year generated about 9 per cent, or $2 billion, of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine.

McDonald's has the right to buy its Russia restaurants back within 15 years, but many terms of the sale to Govor remain unclear.

The TASS news agency said on Wednesday McDonald's would stay open as usual at airports and train stations in Moscow and St Petersburg until 2023, quoting a source close to Rosinter Restaurants, another franchisee.

'Rosinter has a unique agreement under which the American corporation cannot take the franchise away. They can operate in peace,' TASS quoted the source as saying.

Rosinter declined to comment. McDonald's did not immediately respond.

As the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture.

The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Ukraine#Russia Day#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Western#Asian#Russian
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

408K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy