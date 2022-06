UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO