Run Like the Wind With These Sporty Styles From Nike — On Sale for 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nike shopping spree? We say, just do it . For a limited time, the iconic activewear brand is offering 20% off select running products with code RUNFORALL20 . Run — don’t walk – to check out these major savings!

We rounded up some of our favorite finds from this sporty sale, from sneakers to leggings. Whether you’re running marathons or just running errands, bring your A-game in this athletic apparel. Shop these sporty styles before they sell out!

These Metallic Running Shoes

Nike

All that glitters is gold! We’re seriously smitten with these metallic sneakers with subtle animal print. Top-rated for comfort and style, these running shoes Flywire technology and snug support.

Get the Winflo 8 Premium Women’s Running Shoes for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

These Pocket Leggings

Nike

Store your stuff on the go with these super sleek pocket leggings! Made from a lightweight and breathable fabric, the mid-ride waistband offers compression with a flattering fit.

Get the Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

These Running Shorts

Nike

Pretty in pink! Keep cool in these lighter-than-air running shorts. Designed with sustainable fabric, these shorts feature airy mesh manels for heightened breathability. Perfect for a summer run!

Get the Dri-Fit Women’s Running Shorts for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

This Bestselling Sports Bra

Nike

A bestselling sports bra that gives you extra support during a sweat sesh? We support it! This classic racerback sports bra features wide, comfy straps and sweat-wicking fabric. Finally a bra we don’t want to immediately take off!

Get the Dri-Fit Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

This Black Fanny Pack

Nike

Going on a walk or run but want to bring your belongings with you? This handy belt bag can fit your phone, keys, wallet and any other essentials. Bonus: this fanny pack is totally fashion-forward.

Get the Fanny Pack for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

These Cushioned Running Shoes

Nike

A white running shoe is a closet staple, elongating your legs and matching any outfit. Perfect for tennis or travel! Made with at least 20% recycled material (sustainable and stylish!), these sneakers are cushioned and flexible for a soft ride.

Get the Revolution 6 Next Nature Women’s Road Running Shoes for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

This Athletic Tank Top

Nike

Buttery soft fabric that keeps you dry as you sweat? Sign Us up! Shoppers say this athletic tank “feels like a dream to wear” during any type of workout, from yoga to HIIT.

Get the Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women’s Standard Fit Tank for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below: