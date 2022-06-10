ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Run Like the Wind With These Sporty Styles From Nike — On Sale for 20% Off

By Hannah Kahn
 4 days ago

Nike shopping spree? We say, just do it . For a limited time, the iconic activewear brand is offering 20% off select  running products with code RUNFORALL20 . Run — don’t walk – to check out these major savings!

We rounded up some of our favorite finds from this sporty sale, from sneakers to leggings. Whether you’re running marathons or just running errands, bring your A-game in this athletic apparel. Shop these sporty styles before they sell out!

These Metallic Running Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkxPT_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

All that glitters is gold! We’re seriously smitten with these metallic sneakers with subtle animal print. Top-rated for comfort and style, these running shoes Flywire technology and snug support.

See It!

Get the Winflo 8 Premium Women’s Running Shoes for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

These Pocket Leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJZAT_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

Store your stuff on the go with these super sleek pocket leggings! Made from a lightweight and breathable fabric, the mid-ride waistband offers compression with a flattering fit.

See It!

Get the Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

These Running Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zveds_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

Pretty in pink! Keep cool in these lighter-than-air running shorts. Designed with sustainable fabric, these shorts feature airy mesh manels for heightened breathability. Perfect for a summer run!

See It!

Get the Dri-Fit Women’s Running Shorts for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

This Bestselling Sports Bra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6u7A_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

A bestselling sports bra that gives you extra support during a sweat sesh? We support it! This classic racerback sports bra features wide, comfy straps and sweat-wicking fabric. Finally a bra we don’t want to immediately take off!

See It!

Get the Dri-Fit Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

This Black Fanny Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eirIB_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

Going on a walk or run but want to bring your belongings with you? This handy belt bag can fit your phone, keys, wallet and any other essentials. Bonus: this fanny pack is totally fashion-forward.

See It!

Get the Fanny Pack for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

These Cushioned Running Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCOZn_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

A white running shoe is a closet staple, elongating your legs and matching any outfit. Perfect for tennis or travel! Made with at least 20% recycled material (sustainable and stylish!), these sneakers are cushioned and flexible for a soft ride.

See It!

Get the Revolution 6 Next Nature Women’s Road Running Shoes for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

This Athletic Tank Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oI9lb_0g6sJ1VH00
Nike

Buttery soft fabric that keeps you dry as you sweat? Sign Us up! Shoppers say this athletic tank “feels like a dream to wear” during any type of workout, from yoga to HIIT.

See It!

Get the Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women’s Standard Fit Tank for 20% off with code RUNFORALL20 at Nike!

