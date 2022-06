The first time I saw a D-Type Jaguar in full flight was when Willie Green came scrambling out of the Esses at Le Mans. He was being pursued hotly by Neil Corner in an indecently fast Ferrari 250 GT short wheelbase Berlinetta and the occasion was Le Man’s 50th Anniversary race in 1973. It was one of those sights that leaves one reluctant to even press the shutter release for fear of missing something, afraid that anything might happen to the car and this would be the last time you would see it in motion.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO