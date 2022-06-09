14 Destinations to Visit With Direct Flights From Missoula

I know we're not exactly finished with the whole COVID scare yet. And maybe we won't ever be. But I do have to say that it's been pretty glorious to not worry about carrying around a mask for a while. Thinking back over the last few months, since the airports did away with the requirements, I think the doctor's office is the only place I've had to wear one. (Bonus: check out the photo gallery at the bottom of this article for pictures of the new terminal that just opened at the Missoula Airport.) While we're pretty much mask-free these days, if you plan on visiting a certain beautiful National Park in Montana during the summer, you might want to make sure you have a mask in tow for the trip.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO