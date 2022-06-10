ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Four exhibits to visit at Krannert Art Museum this summer

By Maddie Sneddon
illinois.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrannert Art Museum (KAM) is the second largest general fine art museum in the state of Illinois and operates within the College of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Open to the public, the museum is renowned for its impressive permanent collection of more than 11,000 works...

blogs.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

Related
chambanamoms.com

8 Free Air-Conditioned Indoor Family Outings in Champaign-Urbana

Where families can beat the heat and cool off in Champaign-Urbana for free. Stay cool with free air-conditioned adventures in Champaign-Urbana that your kids will love. Do you need a place to to cool off the kids — but you’re sticking to a budget? Going beyond the traditional indoor playgrounds, we’ve added some obvious and not-so-obvious ideas here.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Champaign, IL

Champaign, Illinois, has a buffet of things to enjoy. For starters, there's the diverse University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign—home to museums, an arboretum, and a world-famous supercomputer. Champaign also has some of the best city parks in the United States. Crystal Lake Park, in particular, will blow your mind. So,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Moss Avenue blocked off for festival fun

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Multiple blocks on Moss Avenue were blocked off for the 41st Annual Moss Avenue Antique Sale & Festival. Hundreds walked the streets trying and buying different antiques, collectibles and clothes. Homeowners and outside vendors set up shop. The Pettengill-Morron House Museum opened up its...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Urbana, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Entertainment
Urbana, IL
Entertainment
WCIA

Charleston doughnut shop giving away training day food

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Revival City Doughnuts in Charleston was recently ranked among the best doughnut shops in the nation. On Sunday night, anyone missing out on the food has a chance to experience it for free. Revival City said on its Facebook page that it is having a doughnut workshop to teach new employees […]
CHARLESTON, IL
97ZOK

Thrill-Seekers Should Visit These Illinois Waterparks This Summer

Thrill-seekers looking for the best waterparks this summer in Illinois might want to make plans to make these part of your summer bucket lists. Just a short drive from the Tri-States Knights Action Park is located in Springfield, Illinois and this water park has it all. Including a waterslide that all thrill-seekers must try the "Royal Flush." Then when you're done go play putt-putt, see a drive-movie, and the small amusement park all part of Knights Action Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Gold on ISU campus for the first time

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Illinois State University’s (ISU) Campus. This is the first time the car show has been held on their campus. President of Bloomington Gold, Guy Larsen, said about two thousand Corvettes were present and more...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Public Art#Fine Art#Museum Of Modern Art#Art Festival#African Americans#The University Ymca#Pueblo
hoiabc.com

Peoria card show sets up shop at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Collectors, traders and anyone interested was invited out to the Northwoods mall Sunday afternoon. Cave Collectibles hosted the Peoria Sports Card and Collectibles Show where vendors sold cards, Funko Pops, and sports memorabilia. Hundreds came out for the show’s 3rd year. Showrunners said...
PEORIA, IL
CNHI

Center to provide uplifting fellowship, support groups

DANVILLE — Danville resident Tom Hightower’s dream is coming true this weekend. Many know Tom, and his wife, Kim, from their 30 years of operating Tom Hightower Auto Detailing, now located at 601 E. Fairchild St. But many might not know about his lifelong dream. “It’s the strangest,...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Student scammed by dinner date he met through dating app

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois Police Department reports another crime involving a dating app. A U of I student said he was scammed out of $100 by someone he met through a dating app. The student claims he arranged a dinner date with a woman on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Herald & Review

Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Looking for a home with plenty of space? Look no further!! This adorable home in Argenta offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & over 3500 square feet. It also has a 3 car attached garage & a 2.5 detached garage. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors in the spacious dining room. This home has 2 living areas - perfect for the kids to hang out in one and adults in the other. There is a great sized bedroom located off of the living room. On the main floor, there is 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled in 2017 and has a larger pantry & a breakfast area attached, which is great for the mornings before school! The family room off of the kitchen is oversized and has plenty of space for everyone to be comfy! Head on upstairs & you will find 2 other great sized bedrooms, a full bathroom & the main bedroom which also has a loft attached to it. Need more space? There is also a sitting room on the second level. There is an unfinished basement which is great if you're needing more storage. This home sits on 3 parcels.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Whitman discusses changes to NIL

URBANA (WCIA) — The NIL will be coming up on a year and starting in January the rules will be changing once again. The school and coaches can now play a part in deals for their athletes. The Illinois athletic department is still navigating the NIL. Athletic director Josh Whitman says now there will be […]
URBANA, IL
wmay.com

Convicted Murderer’s Clemency Hearing Postponed

A planned clemency hearing for a convicted Central Illinois murderer has been postponed following objections from the victim’s family and others. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board had been scheduled to hear a petition Wednesday from Robert Turner, who had been convicted in the 1980s rape and killing of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney, a former Springfield resident who was murdered while on a visit to Macoupin County. Relatives of the girl objected when they learned the hearing had been scheduled without notice to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Warning: Dangerous heat engulfs region

There is an excessive heat warning through June 15 for Missouri and Illinois, including Metro East and Springfield. The National Weather Service St. Louis office is reporting a dangerous heat index of 110-115° for some of the areas. The heat index is a composite of record high temperatures and high humidity levels.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
capitolwolf.com

Irvin: “worst nightmare” theme returns

The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy