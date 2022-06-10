Four exhibits to visit at Krannert Art Museum this summer

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Decatur and Macon County. Looking for a home with plenty of space? Look no further!! This adorable home in Argenta offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & over 3500 square feet. It also has a 3 car attached garage & a 2.5 detached garage. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors in the spacious dining room. This home has 2 living areas - perfect for the kids to hang out in one and adults in the other. There is a great sized bedroom located off of the living room. On the main floor, there is 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled in 2017 and has a larger pantry & a breakfast area attached, which is great for the mornings before school! The family room off of the kitchen is oversized and has plenty of space for everyone to be comfy! Head on upstairs & you will find 2 other great sized bedrooms, a full bathroom & the main bedroom which also has a loft attached to it. Need more space? There is also a sitting room on the second level. There is an unfinished basement which is great if you're needing more storage. This home sits on 3 parcels.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO