Bob Sapp has been fit and is yearning for scrap with Mike Tyson. The MMA legend has issued a bizarre challenge for “Iron Mike”. Currently, Bob Sapp is training in Phuket, and he has been working hard to improve his skills. He is a veteran of both K-1 and Pride, and will celebrate his 49th birthday later this year. At the present time, though, he appears to be in amazing shape.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO