Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

Harvey Junior Hop, 95, of Paw Paw, formerly of Holland, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living in Grand Haven. He was born March 14, 1927, in Holland, Michigan, the son of James Hop and Laura (Mannes) Hop. Harvey spent his childhood days in Holland where...
Jeffrey Paul Sale, 62, beloved husband, stepfather, and grandfather passed away at his home in Grand Haven on June 6, 2022. Anyone lucky enough to have known Jeff knew of his kindness, compassion, intelligence, adventurous spirit, and the way he loved with his whole being. This was especially evident in...
Adrian Geurink, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrian was born November 23, 1929, on the family farm in Borculo, to Henry and Hattie (Blauwkamp) Geurink. He attended school in Borculo, started working, and later married Marie Agnes Potgeter. They raised their family in Borculo and were members of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Adrian worked at Keeler Brass for fifty years before retiring.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 82 Vietnam era veterans from Southwest Michigan will be flying to Washington D.C. this weekend thanks to the hard work and efforts of a Kalamzoo teenager. 17-year-old Alice Kraatz has raised more than $140,000 to fund the first-ever Talons Out Honor Flight from Michigan...
MONTEREY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – One man was killed and a woman seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash north of Allegan on Sunday evening. According to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Baker, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 130th Avenue near 24th Street just...
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – The Saugatuck City Council has a busy Monday night ahead of it. Following a 6 PM budget workshop, the biweekly business meeting at 7 PM will go over a number of issues. Among them is the abolishing of a Tree Board and the establishment of a Parks and Public Works Committee. This advisory panel will provide recommendations to council members regarding projects, policies and plans, with the authority to review appeals of denial for tree removal permits that had been a part of the Tree Panel. The five-member committee would be made up of volunteer city residents with council representation, and would hold meetings on the fourth Tuesday morning monthly. According to documents attached to the agenda for this meeting, this action would not endanger Saugatuck’s “Tree City USA” standing with the Arbor Day Foundation who oversees that program.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night, with some including heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
