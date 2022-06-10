Longtime MSU assistant men’s basketball coach to retire

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – The Saugatuck City Council has a busy Monday night ahead of it. Following a 6 PM budget workshop, the biweekly business meeting at 7 PM will go over a number of issues. Among them is the abolishing of a Tree Board and the establishment of a Parks and Public Works Committee. This advisory panel will provide recommendations to council members regarding projects, policies and plans, with the authority to review appeals of denial for tree removal permits that had been a part of the Tree Panel. The five-member committee would be made up of volunteer city residents with council representation, and would hold meetings on the fourth Tuesday morning monthly. According to documents attached to the agenda for this meeting, this action would not endanger Saugatuck’s “Tree City USA” standing with the Arbor Day Foundation who oversees that program.

SAUGATUCK, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO