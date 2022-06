Commercial Point -A couple in Northern Pickaway County suffered some serious storm damage overnight. The Storm caused moderate damage to homeowners Wade and Lisa Swickard on Front St. The storm woke them up around 1 am and they realized the electricity went out. At the time they didn’t notice any damage. It wasn’t until daylight when they discovered a tree in their side yard had fallen across an electric line leading to their home and ripping the electric meter base and Weatherhead from the home. The tree also landed on two of their cars and a cargo trailer.

