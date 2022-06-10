Choked with Hurricane Ida debris, St. Tammany readies $12 million waterway clearing project

Effective: 2022-06-10 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearl River, or 7 miles south of Picayune, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River and Stennis Space Center. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 2 and 4. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 3 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO