Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Choked with Hurricane Ida debris, St. Tammany readies $12 million waterway clearing project

By JONI HESS
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Tammany Parish government is in line for a $12.6 million infusion of federal money to remove mounds of debris clogging waterways across the parish after 2021's Hurricane Ida. Ida, which hit Louisiana last August, downed thousands of trees across St. Tammany and pushed floodwaters into a number of...

www.nola.com

