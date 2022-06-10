ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at...

misskaterinab
3d ago

You keep saying Brooklyn park in your article but this was in Brooklyn center, as shown in the embedded tweet. They neighbor each other, but they are separate cities.

Greg Perez
3d ago

if the mayor and the city council did their jobs and let the cop's do theirs instead of worrying about the criminals there would be fewer guns on the street

