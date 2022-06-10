Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 41-year-old Ernell Hooks of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO