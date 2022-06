IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday at 12:33 p.m. on US 26 at Iona Road in Idaho Falls. A 63-year-old male from Ammon was traveling eastbound on Iona Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old male, from Arco, who was traveling northbound on Yellowstone Road. The Ford Transit van then struck an Audi A4, driven by a 29-year-old male from Idaho Falls, who was stationary at a stop sign on Iona Road. The impact of the collision pushed the Audi and the Ford Transit van into a power pole, which knocked the power pole over.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO