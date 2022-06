Rory McIlroy took home a win at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, claiming his 21st PGA Tour victory. After the win, McIlroy was fired up over the win and took a savage shot at LIV Golf founder and former PGA Tour member Greg Norman when talking to the media. McIlroy admitted there was some extra incentive to notch win No. 21 in order to one-up Norman, who finished his career with 20 wins on the Tour.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO