AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson called the Jan. 6 committee hearings a "joke." Before the first round of hearings on Thursday, Jackson tweeted, "The WITCH HUNT committee hearings are a JOKE. When I talk to people back home, literally NOBODY cares about them. NOT ONE PERSON. Democrats are trying to use this as a distraction, and NO ONE is buying it!!"

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO