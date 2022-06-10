Dawn M. Van Bragt

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

By Patty Vandenberg
Cover picture for the articleDawn M. Van Bragt age 64, of Holland, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. She worked for Lakewood Family Medicine for 30 years and was a member of the...

Jeffery Paul Sale

Jeffrey Paul Sale, 62, beloved husband, stepfather, and grandfather passed away at his home in Grand Haven on June 6, 2022. Anyone lucky enough to have known Jeff knew of his kindness, compassion, intelligence, adventurous spirit, and the way he loved with his whole being. This was especially evident in...
Noe Galvan

Noe Galvan, 68, of Holland Michigan went to meet his Lord on June 9th, 2022. Noe was preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Galvan and Rebecca Santos Galvan. Noe is survived by his wife, Andrea, of almost 43 years and his son Adam Galvan and his wife Lili, and grandsons, Cameron and Julian Galvan. Also by his siblings, Eli Tito Galvan, Ida, and Richard Davis, Roy and Ana Galvan, and Gilbert Galvan. Noe is also survived by his family-in-law, who has been a big part of his life. Noe is survived by his mother-in-law, Ramona Montez, brothers-in-law Leandro (Ray) and Elida Montez, Alberto and Ida Montez, Juan and Jan Montez, Arnaldo and Emma Montez, Armando and Yolanda Montez, Aracelia and Enrique Aleman, and Anna Montez Zuniga. He is also survived by his many nephews and nieces and dear family friends and our fur baby Odin, who will all miss him dearly.
Adrian Geurink

Adrian Geurink, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrian was born November 23, 1929, on the family farm in Borculo, to Henry and Hattie (Blauwkamp) Geurink. He attended school in Borculo, started working, and later married Marie Agnes Potgeter. They raised their family in Borculo and were members of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Adrian worked at Keeler Brass for fifty years before retiring.
Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Hurt in Crash North of Allegan

MONTEREY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – One man was killed and a woman seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash north of Allegan on Sunday evening. According to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Baker, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 130th Avenue near 24th Street just...
GRPD officer charged with shooting death of Patrick Lyoya bonds out of jail

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr bonded out of the Calhoun County Jail around 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Schurr had appeared for his arraignment in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids virtually earlier in the day where he entering a plea of not guilty to the charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya back in April.
Consumers Energy Preparing For Potentially Hazardous Winds

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these storms may include heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous winds for the rest of Monday as temperatures rise

