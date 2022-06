Exactly one year since he was last in contention, Bo Van Pelt was the unlikeliest of movers Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open. This season, the 47-year-old has only made one PGA Tour cut (a T-24 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). Last week, Van Pelt played in the Korn Ferry Tour's Rex Hospital Open, making the cut but finishing last with a solo-72nd, his best finish in four KFT starts this year. However, it was there that he finally felt his game was turning a corner.

