Town of Ballston, N.Y. —State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Town of Ballston shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday. Troopers initially responded to a Ballston Lake residence at approximately 7 p.m. on June 11, after a male subject was reported to have discharged a shotgun in a field near a residence and subsequently made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO